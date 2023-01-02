Fox Sports Voice Nick Wright On NFL MVP: ‘I Don’t Think Patrick Mahomes Is A Lock’

CINCINNATI — Patrick Mahomes entered Week 17 as a -500 favorite to win the NFL MVP award, but Fox Sports voice Nick Wright doesn’t view the Chiefs’ quarterback as a lock.

Monday’s game between Cincinnati and Buffalo has a lot to do with that.

“I don’t think he’s a lock,” Wright said heading into the weekend. “I think the Winner of Bills-Bengals, that quarterback is going to have a hell of a lot of momentum going into the final week of the year from the media Horde that doesn’t want Patrick Mahomes to get what’s rightfully his.”

Wright is a noted Chiefs fan but realizes how narratives work surrounding the MVP discussion. Heading into Week 17, The Bengals’ franchise player was +700 to win the MVP, with a win over Mahomes already in hand.

“You know what the narrative is going to be come Tuesday morning? ‘Wait a minute. Didn’t this quarterback beat Patrick Mahomes?'” Wright said. “‘Wait so you’re telling me that Joe Burrow beats Patrick Mahomes and beat Josh Allen. And he’s the Defending AFC champion. Why isn’t he the MVP?’ You can set your watch to it.”

Mahomes (329 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT) and the Chiefs narrowly escaped Denver 27-24 on Sunday in another strong outing for the MVP leader.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet on Monday Night Football at 8:30 pm ET. The game airs on ESPN/ABC and is available on fuboTV—start your free trial here.

