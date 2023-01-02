Fox Sports Voice Nick Wright On NFL MVP: ‘I Don’t Think Patrick Mahomes Is A Lock’

CINCINNATI — Patrick Mahomes entered Week 17 as a -500 favorite to win the NFL MVP award, but Fox Sports voice Nick Wright doesn’t view the Chiefs’ quarterback as a lock.

Monday’s game between Cincinnati and Buffalo has a lot to do with that.

“I don’t think he’s a lock,” Wright said heading into the weekend. “I think the Winner of Bills-Bengals, that quarterback is going to have a hell of a lot of momentum going into the final week of the year from the media Horde that doesn’t want Patrick Mahomes to get what’s rightfully his.”

