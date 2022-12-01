FOX Sports risk losing diehard soccer audience

FOX Sports’ coverage of World Cup 2022 has been a mixed bag. Despite the United States exceeding expectations, FOX’s coverage has been so mainstream and unconventional that it risks losing the soccer audience that is the foundation of their TV ratings.

Hosts Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer also discuss these topics, as well as some of the Highs and Lows of FOX’s World Cup coverage to date. Plus, they delve into how Telemundo and BBC’s coverage compares. And there’s discussion of the embarrassing policy by FOX of ignoring any controversies even if they happen on the field in front of their eyes of FOX and viewers.

Listen to the show via the player above or via this link.

Launched in 2006, the World Soccer Talk Podcast is the longest running podcast on the planet. Every week, we share the latest news about watching soccer on television and streaming, in addition to discussing what we like and dislike, and featuring your questions and feedback in our Listener Mailbag segment.

