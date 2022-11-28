Fox, Clark Sweep Weekly NJAC Women’s Basketball Honors

PITMAN, NJ — The New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) released its second Weekly Awards of the 2022-23 Women’s basketball season today, Monday, Nov. 28, and a pair of New Jersey City University Women’s basketball student-athletes swept the accolades. Senior co-captain guard Laney Fox (Parkland, Fla./Cardinal Gibbons) was named Player of the Week, while freshman forward Jalynn Clark (Irvington, NJ/Elizabeth) was named Rookie of the Week.

Fox — now a three-time NJAC Player of the Week over her career — had a dominant week for the #RV Gothic Knights, leading her squad to a 1-1 record, including 1-0 against Division III and NJAC foes. She averaged a team-high 19.0 points on 50.0 percent shooting (13-of-26) to go with 6.0 rebounds over a team-best 34.3 minutes per game. In the loss at on Monday night, Nov. 21, on the road at Division I Delaware State University in Dov, Del., Fox scored 17 points to go with five boards over 33 minutes on the floor. Then, in Jersey City’s Division III and NJAC opener, the Squad trounced Montclair State University at home on Tuesday night, Nov. 22, at the John J. Moore Athletics and Fitness Center (JMAC), led by Fox’s game-best 21 points. She added seven boards and a game-high four steals in the 66-48 win over the Red Hawks.

Clark — who earns her first-career Collegiate Honor of any kind — played a huge role for Jersey City last week. The freshman came off the bench in both games and averaged 6.5 points on 66.7 percent shooting, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over 20.7 minutes per game. First, in Monday’s loss to the DI Hornets, Clark saw 18 minutes and was 2-of-3 from the field for four points, adding three boards. Then, at the JMAC on Tuesday night, the Rookie played 23 Meaningful minutes, Chipping in nine points on 4-of-6 from the floor, a game-best three blocks, a game-high-tying eight boards and a pair of assists as NJCU topped Montclair State by 12.

Up Next:

Fox, Clark and the rest of the Green and Gold return to action after the Thanksgiving Break this Wednesday night, Nov. 30, for more NJAC action. The Gothic Knights travel up to Wayne, NJ, for a 6:00 pm Clash with William Paterson University. NJCU has won five straight official contests against the Pioneers, dating back to Jan. 29, 2020.