Fox catches meme-worthy 49ers reaction to missed Gould field goal

San Francisco 49ers Rookie Jason Poe was the internet’s main character for a brief moment during Sunday’s thrilling 37-34 overtime win against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Poe, who’s currently on the practice squad and didn’t dress for Sunday’s game, popped up in the background of a replay of 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on the sideline reacting to Robbie Gould’s missed field goal with two seconds to play in regulation. Purdy looks down for a brief second after the miss, but Poe can be seen with a huge smile on his face, yelling and wiggling around as the kick goes up, only to have all expression wiped from his face after the miss. A teammate can be seen grabbing him when he starts to get overexcited.