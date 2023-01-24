Fox Analyst Bashes NCAA, Defends Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Football

It hasn’t been the best month for Michigan football. Obviously the Wolverines lost to the TCU Horned Frogs in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff on December 31, which was technically last month, but it’s been a lot of bad news since then. Jim Harbaugh tried to go back to the NFL again. Matt Weiss has been fired amid computer crime allegations. And of course, UM is waiting to see what happens with the NCAA and the violations that are being looked into.

.

