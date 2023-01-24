Fox Analyst Bashes NCAA, Defends Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Football

It hasn’t been the best month for Michigan football. Obviously the Wolverines lost to the TCU Horned Frogs in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff on December 31, which was technically last month, but it’s been a lot of bad news since then. Jim Harbaugh tried to go back to the NFL again. Matt Weiss has been fired amid computer crime allegations. And of course, UM is waiting to see what happens with the NCAA and the violations that are being looked into.

Immediately after the loss to TCU, Jim Harbaugh once again flirted with the NFL. This year wasn’t quite as serious as last year, but he did an interview with the Denver Broncos and was also at least mentioned as a potential candidate for the Indianapolis Colts. He ultimately let Denver know that he wasn’t interested and after several statements from University of Michigan President Santa Ono and Harbaugh himself, the former Wolverine quarterback is back in Ann Arbor once again.

Earlier this week, news began to break that quarterbacks Coach and co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss had committed some form of “computer crimes” and that he was under investigation. Not long after the allegations surfaced, Weiss was fired and now UM has an opening on the staff. Say what you want about Weiss and the job he did as a position Coach and recruiter, it’s still not a good look.

And now of course everyone is waiting to see what happens with Harbaugh and Michigan and the reported NCAA violations that were committed. Per ESPN, the violations include alleged impermissible contact with recruits during the NCAA-mandated dead periods, as well as the use of a defensive analyst for on-field coaching activities, a rules violation. Sources told ESPN that Harbaugh’s cooperation with NCAA enforcement staff during the investigation is also being examined. Harbaugh could face penalties that include a multi-game suspension, sources said.

Scroll to Continue

Whatever…

As Joel Klatt Dives into above, there are Gigantic fish to fry when it comes to what’s going on in college football, and these “infractions” by Harbaugh and Michigan pale in comparison. The NCAA really has become the laughing stock of college football and these Michigan-specific examples are just the latest form of evidence that proves it.