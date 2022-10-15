Fowler takes sole lead at Zozo Championship

Overnight co-leader Rickie Fowler took a one-stroke third-round lead at the Zozo Championship with a 4-under-par 66 on Saturday at Chiba Prefecture’s Narashino Country Club outside Tokyo.

Fowler, whose maternal grandfather is Japanese, seized the lead with an 18th-hole birdie, his fifth of the round against one bogey to sit at 14-under 196 for the tournament.

Rickie Fowler of the United States hits his tee shot on the eighth hole during the third round of the Zozo Championship golf tournament, a US PGA Tour event, on Oct. 15, 2022, at Narashino Country Club in Inzai in Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan. (Getty/Kyodo)

American compatriots Keegan Bradley and Andrew Putnam remained within striking distance ahead of Sunday’s final round.

Bradley stayed one stroke back, while Putnam lost his share of the lead with a 2-under 68.

Japan’s Keita Nakajima, making his pro debut on the US PGA Tour, dropped from fifth place to a tie for 14th with a 1-under 69 on a day of low scores. Compatriot Ryo Hisatsune carded a 65 to move up to 9-under in a tie for eighth.

Reigning Champion Hideki Matsuyama is in a tie for 31st after a 4-under third round left him at 4-under for the tourney.

