Fowl ball? Padres and Dodgers play on after goose takes field in NLDS

The San Diego Padres had an extra defender on the field for Game 2 of the NLDS. The Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t seem to object.

A Pivotal eighth Inning on Wednesday was interrupted when a goose (or possibly a duck?) Nestled into the outfield behind second base. The Dodger Stadium fans enjoyed the interloper, but there was no immediate action as the two teams chose to play on.

Some fans identified the goose as a Greater white-fronted goose, a species that often passes through Los Angeles on its way south for winter.

The goose would last just one batter. Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux hit a single off Padres reliever Nick Martinez, whom the Padres pulled for closer Josh Hader to attempt a four-out save.

As the Padres switched pitchers, the Dodger Stadium grounds crew moved in to remove the goose. It took some effort, but the goose was eventually captured, wrapped in a towel and taken off the field.

Unfortunately for Dodgers fans and merchandisers who were hoping for Rally Goose™ to become a thing, Hader ended the Inning with a walk from Trayce Thompson and a flyout from Austin Barnes.

The score remained 5-3 Padres, a score that held for a series-tying San Diego win.