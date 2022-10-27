Fourth-ranked Lake volleyball Advances to district final

ATTICA, Ohio — Lake volleyball improved to 25-0 by sweeping Sandusky Perkins, 25-19, 25-20, 25-14, in a Division II district semifinal at Seneca East High School Tuesday. Perkins sees it season end at 16-9.

Lake leaders were senior Ella Vorst with 13 kills, junior Taryn DeWese with 11 kills, 11 digs and 14 assists, Vayda Delventhal with 20 assists and Sydney Stanley with 14 digs.

Lake senior Skyler Foster had two aces and two blocks and Vorst had three blocks.

Lake, the Northern Buckeye Conference Champions who are ranked fourth in the state coaches’ poll, moves on to the district final to take on Vermilion at 6 Tonight at Seneca East.

Vermilion is 21-3 after defeating Lexington, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 on Tuesday.

Findlay 1, Perrysburg 0

SYLVANIA — The Findlay (6-7-5) girls soccer team upset No. 3 ranked and Northern Lakes League Champion Perrysburg (13-1-5) in a Division I district semifinal at Sylvania Northview’s Cat Stadium Monday.

The Trojans’ win not only gives the Yellow Jackets their first loss but ends any possibility of a continuing tournament run.

Michigan State University-bound Adelle Francis led Perrysburg this season with 62 points on 26 goals and six assists.

Emma Ogdahl had seven goals and 10 assists, Avery Zeisloft had six goals and 10 assists, Maci Maxwell had eight goals and five assists, and Camille Francis had seven goals and six assists for the Jackets.

Elmwood boys seventh, girls 10th

FINDLAY — At the Division III district cross country meet held Saturday at Owens Community College, the Elmwood boys team finished seventh and the girls team finished 10th.

New Riegel (71) won the boys race, followed by Old Fort (82), Carey (120), Van Buren (123), Gibsonburg (135), Hopewell-Loudon (148) and Elmwood (199).

The rest of the 14 teams included Mohawk (220), Margaretta (223), Leipsic (226), Lakota (238), Hardin Northern (240), Tiffin Calvert (327) and North Baltimore (372).

Elmwood Runners were junior Jakob Zibbel (18:13.12), senior Jacob Reinhart (18:47.41), freshman Gavin Minich (19:13.14), sophomore Gaige Flores (19:24.16), sophomore Evan Barringer (21:57.53) and senior Matthew Borsos (24:08.48).

NB Runners were sophomore Macin Pettry (20:44.49), junior Jesse Vanlerberg (20:56.49), freshman Daniel Hinkle (21:26.6), senior Jordan Coup (22:41.41) and junior Jerimiyah Horner (24:11.91).

Gibsonburg and Old Fort tied for the district championship in the girls’ race with 59 points each.

Margaretta (94) was third, followed by Hopewell-Loudon (113), Van Buren (121), Carey (150), Genoa (153), Mohawk (154), Lakota (228) and Elmwood (254).

Elmwood Runners were senior Abbie Allison (23:24.76), sophomore Laura Tanner (24:45.7), junior Danica Beasley (25:34.77), freshman McKenzie Laird (27:17.26), sophomore Natalie Neitz (27:41.73), senior Julia Gross (28:27.79) and sophomore Bella Silverwood (29:43.95).

NB, which did not have enough runners for a team score, was led by senior Alivia Delancy (23:18.18) and freshman Lindsay Crouse (27:56.2).