Fourth Quarter Surge Lifts NDSU Women’s Basketball Past Northern Colorado, 68-54

FARGO, ND – The North Dakota State Women’s basketball team outscored Northern Colorado, 25-8, in the fourth quarter to pick up a 68-54 win on Tuesday night at Scheels Center.

After Northern Colorado (3-2) grabbed a 46-43 lead after three quarters of play, NDSU (4-0) responded with a momentum-shifting 7-0 run capped off by a triple from Elle Evans to make the score 55-48 with 7:39 to play. The Bears made one final comeback attempt trimming the deficit down to four, 58-54, with 4:04 to play. Heaven Hamling then answered with a clutch three-pointer to start a run of 10 straight points to seal the 68-54 win.

Evans led the way for NDSU with a season-high 15 points to go along with five rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Abby Schulte contributed 13 points and went 7-of-7 from the free throw line. Taylor Brown added in 11 points, while Emily Behnke netted 10 points.

As a team, the Bison shot 41.1 percent (23-56) from the field and 85.7 percent (18-21) from the free throw line. NDSU also tallied 36 points in the paint and 24 points off turnovers.

NDSU, who moves to 4-0 for the first time since 2017, is back in action against Boise State on Friday at the Nugget Classic in Reno, Nev. Tip-off is set for 6:30 pm CT