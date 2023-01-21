Fourth Quarter Surge Lifts NDSU Women’s Basketball Past Kansas City, 75-66

Next Game: at North Dakota 1/28/2023 | 1:05 p.m Midco Sports Bison 1660 Jan. 28 (Sat) / 1:05 pm at North Dakota

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The North Dakota State Women’s basketball team outscored Kansas City, 18-10, in the fourth quarter to earn a 75-66 win on Saturday afternoon at the Swinney Center.

After NDSU (13-6, 7-2 Summit) entered the final frame with a 57-56 lead, the Bison quickly pushed their edge up to four, 64-60, following a clutch three-pointer from Abbie Draper with 7:29 to play. NDSU continued to surge opening up a 10-point lead, 71-61, following a fastbreak layup from Evans at the 4:28 mark. The Bison went on to hold off the Roos (6-14, 2-7 Summit) the rest of the way, 75-66.

Elle Evans logged her second 20-point game of the season with a career-high 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field. She also added eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block to her stat line over 38 minutes of work. Emily Behnke contributed her third double-double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Abbie Draper tallied nine points off the bench.

As a team, the Bison shot 44.6 percent (29-65) from the field and 78.6 (11-14) from the free throw line. NDSU also hauled in 38 rebounds with seven different players contributing at least two.

NDSU will continue its road swing at North Dakota on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 1:05 pm