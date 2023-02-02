Fourth Quarter Dooms Women’s Basketball in Road Loss at FIU

Next Game: at Florida Atlantic 2/4/2023 | 2:00 p.m CUSA.tv February 04 (Sat) / 2:00 p.m at Florida Atlantic History

MIAMI, Fla. – FIU put together a 27-point fourth quarter to steal a 50-44 win from Charlotte on Thursday morning. The 49ers dominated the Panthers for 30+ minutes on Thursday but couldn’t finish off the road win.

“At the end of the day, we lost our composure,” began Head Coach Cara Consuegra . “We gave them an opportunity to close out the game. It’s really disappointing. We have to use this as an opportunity to grow, to be able to hold our composure and execute when the pressure doesn’t go away.”

OPENING ACTION

FIU (11-10, 6-6 C-USA) scored the first five points of the game before Charlotte’s (9-11, 5-6) Keanna Rembert put home the Niners first four. Jada McMillian made it a one-point game on a fast break layup just past the Midway point before Tracey Hueston tied it 8-8 with 3:40 to play. Jacee Busick started an 8-0 run to end the first as McMillian had four followed by the final two from Rembert leading to a 16-10 advantage after one.

SECOND PERIOD

The Niners defense held the Panthers scoreless form the 2:37 mark of the first until the 6:44 point of the second with Rembert Converting the only two points to start the second. Mya McGraw put home her first two points of the day while a key steal and buzzer-beater by McMillian slowed FIU’s momentum and gave the visitors a 21-15 lead heading to recess.

LOOKED GOOD THROUGH THREE

McMillian and Rembert put home two more quick points just 1:09 into the third forcing a FIU timeout with the Niners up 25-15. Lawrence pushed it out of the 12 just over a minute later before Hueston’s layup at the 4:29 mark in the middle of three Defenders slid the lead back to double-digits. Aylesha Wade along with Rembert, added late layups while three from the Charity stripe by McMillian helped carry a 36-23 lead into the fourth.

DIDN’T FINISH

Having just 23 points through the first 30 minutes of action, the Panthers found a way to put up 27 in the fourth to storm back for a six-point win. Lawrence had four of the eight points, McGraw with two and two more from the line by McMillian. FIU went 7-of-14 from the field in the final 10 minutes while the Niners managed just 3-for-15 in defeat.

FINAL NUMBERS

McMillian led with a team-high 15 followed by Rembert shooting 75% ending with a dozen tying for the team-high with seven boards along with Lawrence.

WEEKEND WRAP UP SATURDAY

The road weekend comes to an end on Saturday afternoon with the Niners traveling up I-95 to Boca Raton taking on Florida Atlantic at 2:00 pm All links to watch, listen and follow are online at http://www.charlotte49ers.com .