Fourth Alabama ASWA high school basketball rankings of 2022-23 season

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its Weekly high school basketball rankings Thursday.

GIRLS

CLASS 7A

1. Hoover (26-1)

2. Sparkman (18-8)

3. Bob Jones (24-2)

4. Vestavia Hills (23-3)

5. Hewitt-Trussville (21-6)

6. Davidson (21-4)

7. Foley (19-5)

8. Central-Phenix City (14-9)

9. Chelsea (19-7)

10. Auburn (11-4)

Others nominated: Huntsville (15-11), Prattville (16-3), Thompson (17-9).

CLASS 6A

1. Hazel Green (25-0)

2. Mortimer Jordan (19-6)

3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (19-5)

4. McGill-Toolen (22-5)

5. Carver-Montgomery (20-2)

6. Huffman (22-3)

7. Gadsden City (17-8)

8. Oxford (14-10)

9. Clay-Chalkville (17-6)

10. Parker (17-4)

Others nominated: Blount (16-6), Hartselle (19-7), Homewood (20-7), Minor (17-6), Mountain Brook (14-8), Northridge (18-7), Pell City (19-8) , Shades Valley (13-4).

CLASS 5A

1. Guntersville (24-4)

2. Eufaula (19-1)

3. Jasper (25-2)

4. Pleasant Grove (21-4)

5. Ramsay (13-8)

6. Sardis (23-4)

7. Southside-Gadsden (16-7)

8. Wenonah (17-6)

9. Arab (15-9)

10. Marbury (17-3)

Others nominated: Carroll (17-6), Charles Henderson (11-8), East Limestone (16-8), Headland (14-6), Holtville (21-3), Madison Academy (17-9), Scottsboro (14-9 ), Williamson (13-6).

CLASS 4A

1. Good Hope (26-0)

2. Deshler (22-4)

3. Prattville Christian (22-2)

4. Jackson (22-4)

5. TR Miller (13-1)

6. New Hope (16-5)

7. UMS-Wright (23-5)

8. Geneva (22-3)

9. Hale Co. (17-7)

10. St. John Paul II (19-6)

Others nominated: Anniston (14-10), Cherokee Co. (17-6), Hamilton (21-4), Montgomery Catholic (20-7), Priceville (15-7), Rogers (15-11).

CLASS 3A

1. Trinity (21-2)

2. Susan Moore (20-3)

3. Plainview (22-3)

4. Southside-Selma (17-3)

5. St. James (18-6)

6. Lauderdale Co. (15-9)

7. Clements (19-3)

8. Ohatchee (19-4)

9. Midfield (11-10)

10. Sylvania (16-7)

Others nominated: Childersburg (14-7), Glencoe (15-8), Pike Co. (15-8).

CLASS 2A

1. Cold Springs (22-1)

2. Mars Hill Bible (16-4)

3. Sulligent (22-1)

4. Lanett (13-2)

5. Luverne (23-0)

6. Geneva Co. (19-5)

7. Ider (16-8)

8. Pisgah (13-6)

9. Francis Marion (19-1)

10. Decatur Heritage (18-5)

Others nominated: Abbeville (15-6), Collinsville (10-6), Cornerstone Schools (16-7), Cottonwood (11-7), GW Long (15-6), Hatton (15-6), JU Blacksher (18-3 ), North Sand Mountain (17-9), Pleasant Valley (15-4), Ranburne (17-6), Samson (14-5), Washington Co. (16-4), Westminster-Oak Mountain (14-2).

CLASS 1A

1. Spring Garden (25-0)

2. Skyline (21-4)

3. University Charter (13-3)

4. Loachapoka (14-9)

5. AL Johnson (17-5)

6. Marion Co. (10-13)

7. Brilliant (16-7)

8. Elba (17-5)

9. Addison (17-8)

10. Leroy (10-6)

Others nominated: Belgreen (17-8), Cedar Bluff (11-10), Covenant Christian (10-6), Red Level (10-4), Shoals Christian (13-6).

SHAFT

1. Edgewood Academy (21-0)

2. Sparta Academy (22-2)

3. Lowndes Academy (12-5)

4. Glenwood (18-6)

5. Lee-Scott (14-7)

6. Fort Dale Academy (11-5)

7. Clarke Prep (19-2)

8. Lakeside (9-9)

9. Morgan Academy (11-7)

10. Hooper Academy (11-9)

Others nominated: None.

BOYS

CLASS 7A

1. Vestavia Hills (20-4)

2. Baker (20-5)

3. Hoover (23-3)

4. Huntsville (18-8)

5. Fairhope (24-1)

6. Grissom (21-6)

7. Spain Park (20-4)

8. Dothan (20-3)

9. Tuscaloosa Co. (20-5)

10. Austin (15-9)

Others nominated: Auburn (20-3), Bob Jones (17-9), Chelsea (14-11), Enterprise (11-7), Hewitt-Trussville (17-9), Jeff Davis (22-5), Mary Montgomery (12 -7), Oak Mountain (19-7), Sparkman (18-9).

CLASS 6A

1. Pinson Valley (22-0)

2. Mountain Brook (17-6)

3. McGill-Toolen (20-6)

4. Buckhorn (16-7)

5. Homewood (17-9)

6. Cullman (20-4)

7. Muscle Shoals (16-4)

8. Huffman (17-8)

9. Athens (16-3)

10. Helena (16-8)

Others nominated: Blount (15-6), Briarwood (12-12), Clay-Chalkville (12-11), Hartselle (12-10), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (14-8), McAdory (15-10), Pelham (17- 7), Pike Road (16-9), Sidney Lanier (14-9).

CLASS 5A

1. Ramsay (17-6)

2. John Carroll (19-4)

3. Wenonah (16-9)

4. Fairfield (21-8)

5. Guntersville (19-5)

6. Scottsboro (17-7)

7. Charles Henderson (16-5)

8. Valley (23-0)

9. Alexandria (14-8)

10. Carroll-Ozark (20-6)

Others nominated: East Limestone (11-7), Headland (17-8), Jasper (17-7), LeFlore (15-6), St. Paul’s (14-9), Vigor (12-7).

CLASS 4A

1. Westminster-Huntsville (20-3)

2. West Morgan (18-5)

3. Good Hope (19-6)

4. Jacksonville (19-5)

5. New Hope (17-5)

6. Anniston (13-8)

7. Cordova (16-6)

8. Corner (19-5)

9. Wilcox Central (15-6)

10. Deshler (18-5)

Others nominated: Catholic-Montgomery (12-5), Cherokee Co. (11-9), Escambia Co. (13-7), Haleyville (11-13), Hanceville (19-6), Handley (12-7), Jackson (21-3), Montevallo (16-6), Prattville Christian (13-12), Priceville (11-10), TR Miller (11-5), UMS-Wright (16-10).

CLASS 3A

1. Plainview (22-4)

2. Cottage Hill (20-2)

3. Midfield (17-5)

4. Houston Academy (24-2)

5. Sumter Central (16-4)

6. Piedmont (17-4)

7. Hillcrest-Evergreen (14-3)

8. Carbon Hill (20-5)

9. Lauderdale Co. (17-7)

10. Westbrook Christian (17-4)

Others nominated: Childersburg (12-4), Geraldine (15-9), Hokes Bluff (16-5), Indian Springs (10-4), Opp (14-7), St. James (10-5), Trinity (17- 7).

CLASS 2A

1. Holly Pond (20-4)

2. Barbour Co. (15-3)

3. North Sand Mountain (21-4)

4. Mars Hill Bible (18-6)

5. Decatur Heritage (12-9)

6. Ariton (14-8)

7. Aliceville (17-0)

8. Red Bay (18-5)

9. Abbeville (14-8)

10. Sulligent (18-6)

Others nominated: Collinsville (11-10), Fyffe (14-11), Hatton (15-6), Sand Rock (15-8), Tanner (14-6), Vincent (15-5), Whitesburg Christian (18-6) .

CLASS 1A

1. Covenant Christian (21-3)

2. Autaugaville (12-6)

3. Brantley (16-2)

4. Oakwood Academy (13-6)

5. Florala (16-5)

6. Skyline (18-7)

7. Georgia (14-7)

8. Spring Garden (12-7)

9. Red Level (13-4)

10. Faith-Anniston (16-8)

Others nominated: Athens Bible (10-9), Cedar Bluff (14-8), Donoho (13-8), Leroy (7-6), Marion Co. (13-6), Meek (17-7), Shoals Christian (16-8).

SHAFT

1. Lee-Scott (24-1)

2. Heritage Christian (22-1)

3. Glenwood (19-7)

4. Edgewood (17-4)

5. Macon-East (19-5)

6. Lowndes Academy (15-2)

7. Abbeville Christian (13-6)

8. Bessemer Academy (13-4)

9. Snook (14-3)

10. Autauga Academy (8-9)

Others nominated: Morgan Academy (7-8).