Fourteen NBA Rookies Sign Sneaker Deals with Nike
Nike has dominated the NBA for years. The American company continued to tighten its grip on the league by announcing several key signings on Friday, October 21.
According to Nike DePaula of ESPN, 14 rookies from the 2022 NBA Draft class have officially signed sneaker deals with Nike. See the complete list of players below:
|Player
|Team
|Pick
|
Chet Holmgren
|
Oklahoma City Thunder
|
2
|
Jaden Ivey
|
Detroit Pistons
|
5
|
Shaedon Sharpe
|
Portland Trail Blazers
|
7
|
Jeremy Sochan
|
San Antonio Spurs
|
9
|
Jalen Duren
|
Charlotte Hornets
|
13
|
Ochai Agbaji
|
Cleveland Cavaliers
|
14
|
AJ Griffin
|
Atlanta Hawks
|
16
|
Tari Eason
|
Houston Rockets
|
17
|
David Roddy
|
Philadelphia 76ers
|
23
|
Wendell Moore Jr.
|
Dallas Mavericks
|
26
|
Patrick Baldwin Jr.
|
Golden State Warriors
|
28
|
TyTy Washington Jr.
|
Memphis Grizzlies
|
29
|
Andrew Nembhardt
|
Indiana Pacers
|
31
|
Jaden Hardy
|
Sacramento Kings
|
37
In addition to yesterday’s signings, Nike already secured the top draft pick when Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero signed with Jordan Brand.
Companies such as Adidas, Puma, Under Armour, and other smaller players will compete for the remaining rookies to salvage the draft class.
According to a 2021 study from Baller Shoes DB, 67.1% of active players wore Nike shoes, and 9% wore Jordan Brand (totaling 76.1% of the league for Nike). Adidas had 9% of the league, Puma controlled 4.1%, and Under Armor came in fifth with 3.2% of players.
The sneaker industry is highly competitive, and every company outside of Nike has its work cut out for them. We can’t wait to see what these brands have planned for the 2022-23 NBA season. Stick with FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.
