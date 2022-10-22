Fourteen NBA Rookies Sign Sneaker Deals with Nike

Nike has dominated the NBA for years. The American company continued to tighten its grip on the league by announcing several key signings on Friday, October 21.

According to Nike DePaula of ESPN, 14 rookies from the 2022 NBA Draft class have officially signed sneaker deals with Nike. See the complete list of players below:

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button