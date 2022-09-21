Four Winds Field becomes a 9-Hole golf course as part of Best. Week. Ever.

The South Bend community has the opportunity to book individual, foursome and VIP tee times.

SOUTH BEND — From Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, Four Winds Field will be Transforming into a full-access driving range and golf facility.

‘The Links at Four Winds Field’, as presented by First Tee—Indiana, will give those attending a chance to take some swings and hit golf balls onto the field from different elevations in the Concourse and stands. Tee times can be booked online, as individual, foursome, and VIP experience Slots will all be available.

The 2022 South Bend Cubs season may be coming to a close, but big events at Four Winds Field are set to carry on. With all the fun getting going on Thursday, September 29, tee times will be available from 1 PM to 9 PM that day. Both Friday and Saturday will have open opportunities from 10 AM to 9 PM.

“Bringing an event like ‘The Links at Four Winds Field’ to Downtown South Bend shows once again that our organization wants to deliver the most fun and exciting things possible to our community,” South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart said. “This event is certainly unique, and I can’t wait to see how the field and ballpark looks when this is all set and ready to go.”

In total, the experience is a nine hole, 27 shot Carousel around Four Winds Field. Individual tee times are $39 for nine holes, with foursomes costing $140.

Tee times can be reserved every ten minutes. Please arrive at your designated slot 15 minutes prior to your booking. Clubs and golf balls will already be on hand at the stadium.

Around the course, there will be nine total tee boxes positioned throughout the ballpark. The course will finish in the South Bend Cubs clubhouse.

Guests planning on attending ‘The Links at Four Winds Field’ are encouraged to make their tee times online in advance, as walk-up rates will increase to $45 for individuals and $160 for foursomes. Walk-ups will only be allowed when tee times are left open.

Golfers looking to go the VIP route will have a Private Group Experience available for purchase, which can be booked every two hours. The two-hour reservation is $1000 for up to ten golfers. A private bay at Four Winds Field includes Unlimited swings to all nine holes, soft drinks and beer/wine, an all-you-can-eat buffet, complimentary parking, and a scorecard specific to the VIP area.

Due to safety reasons, all long-irons, hybrids and drivers are not allowed to be used. The longest distance is 130 yards. Youth players, lefties, and golfers who need more than an 8-iron to hit 130 yards are welcome to bring their own clubs. Estimated playing time is 75-90 minutes.

If interested in volunteering at the event, those working can play one round of golf for free per every three hours worked. Volunteer shifts can be assigned by clicking here.