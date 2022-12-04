Four wide receivers in the transfer Portal that Penn State football should target

Penn State football will look to improve its roster with the transfer portal officially opening on Monday.

Penn State football still has a Bowl game to prepare for, but it’s time to start looking towards the 2023 season with the transfer portal set to open on Monday.

After originally being hesitant to use the portal, James Franklin and his Nittany Lions have been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Portal in the country.

Over the last two years, Penn State has brought in the likes of Chop Robinson, Arnold Ebiketie, Mitchell Tinsley, Johnny Dixon, Derrick Tangelo and Hunter Nourzad. While there were also a few players who didn’t pan out, these six have been key contributors on the last two Penn State squads.

No roster is perfect, and the Portal is a great way to fill holes on the team. There is a fine line when it comes to transfer acquisitions though. Too many can be harmful as well, look at Michigan State, who had rebuilt its roster through the portal. The Spartans did not have a good season at all, and it looked like the team struggled to gel at times.

With that said, a couple more transfer additions could really help Penn State football take the next step. One position the Nittany Lions should look to add is wide receiver.

Mitchell Tinsley will be gone after the Bowl game, and there is still uncertainty about whether Parker Washington will return or not. While the Nittany Lions have plenty of young talent at receiver on the roster, the window to win is open the next two seasons, it’s time to go for it.

Here are four wide receivers who have already announced they will enter the Portal when it opens on Monday that Penn State football should target.