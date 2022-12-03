Four Vulcans named to United Soccer Coaches All-West Region teams : Big Island Now

Four University of Hawai’i at Hilo Women’s soccer Squad members received post-season honors from United Soccer Coaches, the largest soccer coaches organization in the world.

From left, Jodi Lillie, Grace VerHage, Daelenn Tokunaga and Teani Arakawa. Courtesy of the University of Hawai’i at Hilo

Grace VerHage, Daelenn Tokunaga, Jodi Lillie and Teani Arakawa were named as 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-West Region Team selections. Fifth-year Seniors VerHage and Tokunaga landed First Team selections, while Lillie and Arakawa were named to the Second Team.

VerHage tied for first in the Pacific West Conference with 11 total goals and No. 2 in points with 25. Tokunaga finished tied at No. 1 in the PacWest with seven total assists and No. 3 in total points with 19 on the season.

Arakawa had a late-season scoring Onslaught on the way to finishing with 20 total points, putting her at No. 6 in the PacWest, has eight goals, which garnered her the No. 5 spot in the PacWest. Lillie started all 17 matches of the 2022 season and helped the Vulcans defense post nine shutouts while contributing offensively with two goals scored — both game winners.

The 2022 UH-Hilo Women’s soccer team reached as high as No. 6 in the Weekly United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Poll during Week 5 of the season. The Vulcans began the season unranked before debuting at No. 17 in the Week 2 poll and remaining until finishing No. 8 in the final rankings.

UH-Hilo went undefeated in the regular season on the way to a Pacific West Conference Championship and hosting bid for the NCAA Division II West Regional. The Vulcans finished at 13-1-3, with an exit in the West Region tournament second round.