Four Volleyball Student-Athletes Earn Academic All-District Honors

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Four volleyball student-athletes at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV), sophomores Luanna Emiliano and Perris Key and Juniors Luisa Silva Dos Santos and Regina Tijerina are part of the Academic All-District® volleyball team, as announced by College Sports Communicators on Tuesday.

The four honorees are tied for the most of any institution in the nation.

Emiliano, Key, Santos and Tijerina are all candidates for Academic All-American® honors, which will be voted on by members of College Sports Communicators over the next two weeks. The Academic All-American® honorees will be announced on Dec. 21.

To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at her current institution. The cumulative grade-point average may not be rounded up to 3.50. Nominees in Graduate school must have a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or above both as an undergraduate and in Graduate school.

Nominated student-athletes must have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s matches at the position listed on the Nomination form.

No student-athlete is eligible until she has completed one full calendar year at her current institution and been on a college roster in that sport for two years.

Emiliano, Key, Santos, Tijerina, and the rest of the Vaqueros are set to compete in the postseason after earning a bid to the Women’s National Volleyball Invitational Championship (NIVC) for the second year in a row. The NIVC consists of 32 teams with five rounds of competition running from Dec. 1 through 13. The full bracket with dates, times, opponents, and locations will be released Sunday night.

