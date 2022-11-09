Four UNO soccer players named All-Summit League second team

The UNO men’s soccer team had four players named to the All-Summit League second team when postseason honors were announced Wednesday.

Those on the second team were Gonzalo Cuevas, Kenji Mboma Dem, Lute Lillo Portero and Tevin Rochester.

Mboma Dem is tied for second in the Summit with 20 points as he has six goals and eight assists, while Rochester has 14 points. Cuevas has played nearly 1,200 minutes as a defender, while Portero has recorded four shutouts in UNO’s past eight games.

Four other Mavs earned Honorable mention – Thore Boehm, Theo Klein, Mathis Pilon St-Louis and Kyle Reese. Cuevas and Klein also were named to the league’s all-newcomer team.​​

UNO is the third seed for the Summit League tournament, which starts Thursday in Denver. The Mavs will play second-seeded Denver in the semifinals at 5 pm