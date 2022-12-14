Four UK Volleyball Players Named All-American, Tied Most in Nation – UK Athletics
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Kentucky Volleyball team placed four players on the 2022 American Volleyball Coaches’ Association All-America teams, tied for the most in the Nation with two Wildcats making the second team and two more on the third team.
Southeastern Conference Player of the Year Emma Grome and All-SEC performer Azhani Tealer both earned their second-career All-America honors by being placed on the second team. Adanna Rollins and junior Reagan Rutherford were both awarded spots on the third team. It is the first-career All-America Honor for Rollins and Rutherford.
All-America voting was conducted this week in Omaha, the site of the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Final Four, with each regional representative Coach earning a vote in the all-American committee and the group putting together three teams plus Honorable mention. Each of the three teams has 14 members, and are not position specific or limited.
Kentucky’s four honorees in the All-America voting were tied with the University of Texas for the most players on an AA team in the nation.
Emma Grome, So., S
Loveland, Ohio
Second Team All-America
- SEC Player of the Year
- Led all power-five Setters in assists per set
- Eight-time SEC Player of the Week
- All-SEC
Azhani Tealer, Sr., MB
Grand Prairie, Texas
Second Team All-America
- All-SEC
- SEC Defensive Player of the Week on final match days of the season
- Set a UK record with 13 block assists in a single match
- 10 matches with 10+ Kills
Adanna Rollins
Lantana, Texas
Third Team All-America
- Eight-straight matches with 10+ Kills
- All-SEC
- Three double-doubles
- 15 total matches with 10+ Kills
Reagan Rutherford
Missouri City, Texas
Third Team All-America
- All-SEC
- Hilton Omaha Bluejay Invitational MVP
- Two-time SEC Player of the Week
- 10+ Kills in 15 of 18 matches
