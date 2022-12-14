Four UK Volleyball Players Named All-American, Tied Most in Nation – UK Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Kentucky Volleyball team placed four players on the 2022 American Volleyball Coaches’ Association All-America teams, tied for the most in the Nation with two Wildcats making the second team and two more on the third team.

Southeastern Conference Player of the Year Emma Grome and All-SEC performer Azhani Tealer both earned their second-career All-America honors by being placed on the second team. Adanna Rollins and junior Reagan Rutherford were both awarded spots on the third team. It is the first-career All-America Honor for Rollins and Rutherford.

All-America voting was conducted this week in Omaha, the site of the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Final Four, with each regional representative Coach earning a vote in the all-American committee and the group putting together three teams plus Honorable mention. Each of the three teams has 14 members, and are not position specific or limited.

Kentucky’s four honorees in the All-America voting were tied with the University of Texas for the most players on an AA team in the nation.

Emma Grome, So., S

Loveland, Ohio

Second Team All-America

SEC Player of the Year

Led all power-five Setters in assists per set

Eight-time SEC Player of the Week

All-SEC

Azhani Tealer, Sr., MB

Grand Prairie, Texas

Second Team All-America

All-SEC

SEC Defensive Player of the Week on final match days of the season

Set a UK record with 13 block assists in a single match

10 matches with 10+ Kills

Adanna Rollins

Lantana, Texas

Third Team All-America

Eight-straight matches with 10+ Kills

All-SEC

Three double-doubles

15 total matches with 10+ Kills

Reagan Rutherford

Missouri City, Texas

Third Team All-America

All-SEC

Hilton Omaha Bluejay Invitational MVP

Two-time SEC Player of the Week

10+ Kills in 15 of 18 matches

