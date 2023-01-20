Four top-10 QBs, Cowboys go CB, DL
The Dallas Cowboys will be in an interesting spot this offseason as they have numerous key contributors on expiring contracts. This includes names such as RB Tony Pollard, TE Dalton Schultz, LB Leighton Vander Esch and S Donovan Wilson, among others. While in an ideal world they all return, this isn’t a realistic possibility and some holes will need to be plugged by those who come at a cheaper price tag.
Then comes April where Will McClay and the Cowboys’ front offense put their drafting prowess to work, finding potential Pro Bowl and All-Pro caliber players over the course of draft weekend. Dallas’ back-to-back playoff appearances speak to an open Championship window, but the annual lack of free agency means the draft is the way they’ll continue to fight for relevance. This doesn’t happen in a vacuum, so here’s a full two-round 2023 mock draft to see what kind of Talent will be there.
1: Chicago Bears – Will Anderson, Edge, Alabama
2: Houston Texans – Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
3: Arizona Cardinals – Jalen Carter, IDL, Georgia
4: Indianapolis Colts – Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
5: Seattle Seahawks – Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson
6: Detroit Lions – Quentin Johnson, WR, TCU
7: Oakland Raiders – CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio St.
8: Atlanta Falcons – Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech
9: Carolina Panthers – Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
10: Philadelphia Eagles – Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
11: Tennessee Titans – Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio St.
12: Houston Texans – Jordan Addison, WR, USC
13: New York Jets – Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
14: New England Patriots – Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
15: Green Bay Packers – Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa
16: Washington Commanders – Bryan Bresee, IDL, Clemson
17: Pittsburgh Steelers – Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
18: Detroit Lions – Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
19: Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
20: Seattle Seahawks – O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida
21: Los Angeles Chargers – Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio St.
22: Baltimore Ravens – Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn St.
23: Minnesota Vikings – Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
24: Jacksonville Jaguars – Brian Branch, S, Alabama
25: New York Giants – Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
26: Dallas Cowboys – Devon Witherspoon, CB Illinois
The Cowboys have almost completed their CB picture with the emergence of Trevon Diggs and 2022 fifth-round selection Daron Bland. However, the spot opposite Diggs has been trouble as teams often choose not to throw at him. Anthony Brown has held that position for quite some time, but with the increased targets, he struggled before a season-ending injury in his final contract year. The Cowboys have cycled through one replacement after another down the stretch, with Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, Treyvon Mullen and most recently Israel Mukuamu and Xavier Rhodes getting a shot.
Witherspoon has been a recent riser and for good reason.
He plays much more physical and aggressive than his lean 6-foot, 180 pound frame would suggest, which allows him to have inside-out versatility. In man coverage, he is sticky with great eyes and a knack for finding the ball. He is a more than capable zone defender but his skillset shines more in man coverage. As a run defender he is intense with his pursuit and technically sound as a tackler, bringing a physicality one would see from a box safety.
In Dallas, he would be the go-to guy to shadow the opponent’s top speed Threat while Diggs Mans up on the bigger, slower guys while Bland excels in the slot.
27: Cincinnati Bengals – Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
28: Denver Broncos – Isaiah Foskey, Edge, Notre Dame
29: Buffalo Bills – Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
30: Kansas City Chiefs – Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
31: Philadelphia Eagles – Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
32: Pittsburgh Steelers – Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi St.
33: Houston Texans – BJ Ojulari, Edge, LSU
34: Arizona Cardinals – Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia
35: Indianapolis Colts – Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
36: Los Angeles Rams – Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
37: Seattle Seahawks – Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlison, CB, TCU
38: Oakland Raiders – Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
39: Carolina Panthers – Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
40: Now Orleans Saints – Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida
41: Tennessee Titans – Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
42: Cleveland Browns – Isaiah McGuire, Edge, Missouri
43: New York Jets – Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
44: Atlanta Falcons – Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
45: Green Bay Packers – Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
46: New England Patriots – Tuli Tuipulotu, IDL, USC
47: Washington Commanders – Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
48: Detroit Lions – Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon
49: Pittsburgh Steelers – Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
50: Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
51: Miami Dolphins – Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
52: Seattle Seahawks – Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
53: Chicago Bears—Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan
54: Los Angeles Chargers – Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse
55: Detroit Lions – Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Edge, Kansas St.
56: Jacksonville Jaguars – Jarrett Patterson, OG, Notre Dame
57: New York Giants – Henry To’o To’o, LB, Alabama
58: Dallas Cowboys – Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor
One facet of the game that was under bright lights Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the importance of having a certified run defender. The Bucs have the Incredible Vita Vea and Dallas was helped when they traded for Veteran Johnathan Hankins. While the latter has been a crucial piece for the Cowboys defensive success this year, he is not a long term solution to a unit that struggles to defend the run without him. Enter the Monstrous Siaki Ika.
Ika stands at 6-foot-4, 358 pounds and is a run-stuffing nose tackle who eats up space and gets into the backfield consistently. His frame and strength allow him to take on multiple blockers and easily defeat one-on-one blocks when left alone. For his size, he is an incredibly smooth mover with great short-area agility. He poses enough upside as a pass rusher to Invest in him on Day 2.
The addition of Ika to the Dallas defense forces Offensive linemen is an island against the likes of Demarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons, making this front seven that much more difficult to defend.
59: Cincinnati Bengals – Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland
60: Carolina Panthers – Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame
61: Buffalo Bills – Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn
62: Kansas City Chiefs – Derick Hall, Edge, Auburn
63: Philadelphia Eagles – Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse
