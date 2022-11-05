Four-time NBA champ lauds Duke basketball product Paolo Banchero

Recent Duke basketball one-and-done and 2022 No. 1 overall draft pick Paolo Banchero leads all NBA Rookies in points, rebounds, and assists. For those who question the Orlando Magic power forward’s defense, consider that he has the second-most blocks and fourth-most steals among first-year players.

The world took notice after Banchero strung together six consecutive games with 20 points or more to begin his NBA career. Now, scoring aside, the hype is growing in light of Orlando’s appearance in the win column a couple of times, notably Thursday night’s 130-129 home win over the Defending world Champion Golden State Warriors.

