Four-time NBA champ lauds Duke basketball product Paolo Banchero

Recent Duke basketball one-and-done and 2022 No. 1 overall draft pick Paolo Banchero leads all NBA Rookies in points, rebounds, and assists. For those who question the Orlando Magic power forward’s defense, consider that he has the second-most blocks and fourth-most steals among first-year players.

The world took notice after Banchero strung together six consecutive games with 20 points or more to begin his NBA career. Now, scoring aside, the hype is growing in light of Orlando’s appearance in the win column a couple of times, notably Thursday night’s 130-129 home win over the Defending world Champion Golden State Warriors.

Banchero finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in his 36 minutes on the floor. Fellow Duke basketball product Wendell Carter Jr., who starts alongside Banchero in the Magic frontcourt, added 14 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes.

After the game, Golden State power forward Draymond Green, a 32-year-old four-time NBA Champion who managed only eight points in the loss while primarily matching up against Paolo Banchero, sang the praises of the mere 19-year-old ( he turns 20 on Nov. 12).

“I 100 percent agree with him being the No. 1 pick,” Green told the media. “Seattle kid. Those guys Breathe basketball. Paolo is a special guy. He hit some tough shots tonight. And that’s why he’s the No. 1 pick. He’s going to make some tough ones, and you have to live with those. But I really love his demeanor.”

Green then suggested that with Banchero as the centerpiece, many more victories are inevitable for a Magic franchise that wound up dead last in the Eastern Conference standings last season.

“That team hasn’t won many games…But they are competing,” Green noted about the 2-7 Magic. “And if you’re watching these games, they’re not getting blown out anymore. They’re right there, and they’re learning how to win. And if I’m being honest, I think his demeanor and who he is has a lot to do with that, has a lot to do with the Mindset change.”

They didn’t stop there.

“Paolo and his demeanor and his love for the game, you can see it through other guys,” Green explained. “I think that was the most confident I’ve ever seen an Orlando Magic team, at least that I can remember for the last six or seven years. And like I said, I think it’s due in large part to Paolo’s demeanor… It’s beautiful to see when you have a young guy who comes in with that type of demeanor.”

Although Paolo Banchero’s field goal percentage (44.4) and 3-point percentage (25.0) aren’t ideal, there’s no shame in those numbers when a teenager averages 21.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists through his first nine NBA contests.

Orlando next hosts the Sacramento Kings at 5 pm ET Saturday.

