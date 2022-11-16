Four things to watch for in the Titans-Packers game on Prime Video

WHERE: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisc.)

Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisc.) WHEN: 8:15 pm ET | Prime Video, NFL+

When the schedule makers landed on the Week 11 meeting of the Titans and Packers back in the spring, there were a lot of appealing storylines.

Last season’s top two conference seeds.

Aaron Rodgers and Derrick Henry.

Two head coaches with terrific winning percentages, one of which worked for the other a few years ago.

It made sense then, and some of it still makes sense now. It’s just that the two teams have had to grind their way to where they are now.

The Packers started their season 3-1, but they fell apart afterwards and lost five straight games prior to a Week 10 overtime win over the Cowboys. It was the first time Rodgers had thrown for three touchdown passes since Week 15 of last season.

The Titans started 0-2 but have rallied to win five straight prior to a gut-shot loss to the Chiefs in Week 9. Tennessee rebounded last week to beat the Broncos in the return of Ryan Tannehill, who missed two games due to an ankle injury. But Henry, who had carried the team most of the season, was held in check by Denver.

The Titans-Packers history isn’t a long one, with the two Franchises having met 13 times since 1972 back when the Titans were the Houston Oilers. In recent meetings between the teams, there have been Offensive Fireworks with the winning club scoring 40-plus points in four of the last five games, including each of the last three.

That doesn’t feel as likely this time around. Although the Packers notched their first 30-point outing last week, they averaged 15.8 PPG during the five-game losing streak.

The Titans haven’t scored more than 24 points in a game all season and haven’t topped the 20-point mark since Week 5. The difference has been that Tennessee has won six of seven games since starting 0-2.

Mike Vrabel’s team has won with defense and ball control all season. Can his Titans defense keep Matt LaFleur (Vrabel’s Offensive Coordinator in 2018) and the Packers offense in check? Or have the Packers rediscovered some life as they creep back toward .500?

Here are four things to watch for when the Titans visit the Packers on Thursday night on Prime Video: