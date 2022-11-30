Four things to watch for in the Bills-Patriots game on Prime Video

WHERE: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Call it the Tom Brady curse. For many years — nearly two whole decades — the Patriots dominated the Bills in a way few Franchises have been able to do to a division rival.

From the moment Brady took over as Patriots starter in 2001 to his final season with the team in 2019, the Patriots went 34-4 in games against the Bills. In Foxborough, it was even worse: The Patriots won all 17 games with Brady starting and finishing the game in that span.

But the times have changed. Now the Patriots are the ones in the stalking position and the Bills are the team with the superstar quarterback.

Josh Allen hasn’t quite been on his early-season MVP track, but in his past five games against the Patriots (including playoffs), he’s completed 66.7% of his passes, thrown for 1,241 yards, 13 touchdowns and one interception while rushing for 227 yards and one score.

So heading into Thursday night’s crucial Matchup of the Bills going on the road to face the Patriots, we must consider Buffalo to be the dominant team in the relationship.

The Bills don’t have much margin for error in their Chase for the AFC East crown, with the Miami Dolphins sharing their 8-3 record and the Jets just a game behind at 7-4 (with a head-to-head win over the Bills, to boot). They’ve also endured a wild stretch recently that included back-to-back losses and two wins in Detroit (one a “home” game) in a four-day stretch.

But the Patriots might have even less room for error at 6-5 with a tough schedule ahead of them, including a Week 18 rematch in Buffalo. Mac Jones and the offense got on track early on Thanksgiving before faltering late in a tough road loss last Thursday.

Here are four things to watch for when the Bills visit the Patriots on Thursday night on Prime Video: