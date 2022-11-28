Four things to watch for in Steelers-Colts game on ‘Monday Night Football’

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis) WHEN: 8:15 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes, NFL+

The long holiday weekend concludes with the Indianapolis Colts hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Steelers (3-7) and Colts (4-6-1) have had a rollercoaster type of season with ups and downs, but mostly downs for both teams. Pittsburgh enters Monday’s game in fourth place in the AFC North, while Indianapolis stands in second place in the AFC South.

Pittsburgh’s offense has not been consistent on a week-to-week basis. Despite scoring a season-high 30 points in Week 11 against the Bears, Mike Tomlin’s squad ranks 27th in total offense and 28th in scoring. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is the only first-year player from the 2022 draft class to be a consistent starter, but the Rookie QB has yet to throw two touchdowns in a game despite having six career starts.

Indianapolis will be playing its first prime-time game since firing Frank Reich and interim head Coach Jeff Saturday joining the sidelines. Saturday has gone 1-1 in his first two games. With Matt Ryan taking back the starting job in Indy, the team is outside of the AFC playoff bubble. The other team behind the Colts … the Steelers. Which team will prevail and move up in the AFC standings?

Here are four things to watch for when the Steelers visit the Colts on Monday night: