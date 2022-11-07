Four things to watch for in Ravens-Saints game on ‘Monday Night Football’

WHERE: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans) WHEN: 8:15 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes, NFL+

This week is Monday Night Football we’ll get a Matchup between the 5-3 Ravens and the 3-5 Saints.

Both teams have been plagued by injury troubles that they’ve had to adjust to throughout the season and even up to this week, with both Baltimore and New Orleans announcing on Thursday that one of their top WRs would be out for the remainder of the season .

The Saints are coming off a shutout win over the Raiders, which appeared to get them back on track after having off-and-on struggles throughout the season. They have yet to win two games in a row, but will be looking to change that this week with Andy Dalton now the quarterback for the foreseeable future. In an NFC South where no one has really pulled away, a win for the Saints could put them right back in contention for the division.

The Ravens have also had some close losses, but held off the Buccaneers in last week’s Thursday Night Football game, winning 27-22 for their first winning streak of the season. Now with an extra-long rest and back on prime-time TV on Monday, Baltimore will be looking to build on that win and stay on top of the AFC North.

A fun aspect of this matchup is the prime-time component, in which one team holds a distinct historical advantage. Lamar Jackson has proven to be up to the challenge of the bright lights of prime time, ranking third in win percentage for QBs in prime-time games since 2000 with an 11-4 record. And only the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott has a higher passer rating than Jackson has Monday Night Football (123.0).

In contrast, Dalton has not had much success in prime time, coming into Monday on a six-game losing streak in such games, including a loss to the Cardinals just a few weeks ago during which he threw two pick-sixes.

Of course anything could happen on this Monday night, and we’ll have to see how things play out beyond what history and record predict.

Here are four things to watch for when the Ravens visit the Saints: