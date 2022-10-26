Four things to watch for in Ravens-Buccaneers game on Prime Video

This will be Tom Brady’s first game against Baltimore with the Buccaneers, yet the Ravens know all about Brady.

They just haven’t seen a Brady-led offense in this bad of shape in some time. Brady has faced John Harbaugh’s Ravens 10 times over the years — six in the regular season and four more in the playoffs, all of them coming with Brady in New England.

Brady has been far more effective against them in regular-season meetings, but now he and his 3-4 Buccaneers will limp into what feels like a crucial game in Thursday’s Matchup against Baltimore at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay’s Offensive issues have been present most of the season but have been more pronounced in the past three games, with the Bucs scoring 21, 18 and three points.

Sunday’s loss at Carolina has been the team’s low point to date, with head Coach Todd Bowles saying “it’s about as dark as it’s gonna be.” The Bucs have now lost four of five games and are averaging a paltry 17.7 points per game.

“We haven’t played to our level and what we’re capable of,” Brady said this week. “That’s our reality, and we have to own it.”

Baltimore moved to 4-3 following Sunday’s close-shave win over the Browns. Cleveland missed a field goal and lost a late fumble in the 23-20 final. It has been a ping-pong season, as the Ravens have not won — or lost — more than one game in a row.

Brady and Lamar Jackson facing off is, on paper, one of the best QB Battles you can dream up. But lately, these offenses have been stuck more often in Nightmare mode.

Here are four things to watch for when the Ravens visit the Buccaneers on Thursday night on Prime Video: