Four things to watch for in Cowboys-Giants on ‘Monday Night Football’

Week 3 concludes on Monday night with an NFC East rivalry game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants, but it’s been a one-sided affair the past four seasons.

The Cowboys own a 9-1 record in the past 10 games against the Giants. Six of those wins have been by 14 points or more and last season Dallas won both games by a combined 39 points, but the Giants have momentum going into this one by virtue of Rookie head Coach Brian Daboll’s undefeated start thru two games.

The last time the Giants entered a Matchup versus the Cowboys with a better record than their rivals was Week 7 of the 2015 season, but New York must overcome a 10-game losing streak in prime time in order to get Daboll to 3-0, which would pit him with Dan Reeves (1993) as the only Giants coaches to win their first three games with the team.

Now that the table is set, here are four things to watch when the Giants host the Cowboys on Monday night: