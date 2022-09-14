Four things to watch for in Chargers-Chiefs Clash on Prime Video

Thursday night could get the ball in motion on two huge 2022 season Races — the AFC West battle and the MVP award. That’s because the division-rival Chargers and Chiefs are set to Clash at Arrowhead Stadium to kick off Week 2, and that means we’re once again being treated to quarterback royalty.

Patrick Mahomes gave everyone a refresher course on his Greatness in dismantling the Cardinals on the road in Week 1, while Justin Herbert was pretty Lethal in the Chargers’ hang-on-for-dear-life win over the Raiders.

The Chiefs have won 13 of their last 16 games against the Chargers, including a Week 15 Thursday thriller last season at SoFi Stadium, but Los Angeles has taken two straight in Kansas City.

Which AFC heavyweight will come on top in this one? Even with all the Offensive Firepower on the field, it could come down to which new-and-improved defense steps up the most.

Here are four things to watch Thursday night when the Chiefs play host to the Chargers in the first-ever Thursday night game on Prime Video: