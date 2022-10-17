Four things to watch for in Broncos-Chargers game on ‘Monday Night Football’

WHERE: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.) WHEN: 8:15 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes, NFL+

In prime time for the second week in a row, Denver is looking to move past last week’s low-scoring, boredom-inducing loss to the Colts on Thursday Night Football. Now with a long week to prepare, the Broncos come into Week 6’s Monday Night Football Matchup facing a Chargers team on the upswing.

Two AFC West rivals sitting in the middle of their division’s standings, the Chargers and Broncos enter Week 6 with similar records, but on different trending paths.

Despite some early injuries to key players on both sides of the ball, the Chargers have won their last two games in high-scoring affairs and look to have figured things out offensively.

On the other hand, the Broncos are riding a two-game losing streak and are looking to turn things around after failing to score a touchdown in the overtime loss to the Colts in Week 5.

With the two teams coming into the contest holding almost the same overall record (Chargers are 3-2, Broncos are 2-3), this first head-to-head contest between them could either create separation or close the gap in the AFC West , a division which so far has largely not produced at the level many expected before the season.

Here are four things to watch for when the Chargers host the Broncos Monday Night Football: