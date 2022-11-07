Four Teams Receive NCAA Women’s Volleyball Bids

Official NCAA Release

MADISON, Wis.

–Four Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) programs that have combined for 80 NCAA Appearances have received bids into the NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Championship. University of Wisconsin-Whitewater earned an automatic bid into the 64-team field by winning the WIAC Tournament (presented by Culver’s), while UW-Eau Claire, UW-Oshkosh and UW-Stevens Point claimed three of the 32 at-large bids.

UW-Whitewater (25-6), UW-Eau Claire (21-9) and UW-Stevens Point (25-7) will travel to St. Paul, Minn., for regional action. The Warhawks, who are making their 32nd NCAA appearance, will face Cornell College (Iowa) (22-7) in the opening round.

UW-Eau Claire (21-9), the defending national champion, will meet Gustavus Adolphus College (Minn.) (25-4) in the first round. The Blugolds are making their 20th NCAA showing.

UW-Stevens Point (25-7) is in its 10th NCAA Championship and will square off against Coe College (Iowa) (27-5) in the opening round.

University of Northwestern-St. Paul (30-2) and North Park University (Ill.) (23-8) will also participate in the regional.

UW-Oshkosh (30-5) will travel to Grand Rapids, Mich. for regional competition and face Otterbein University (Ohio) (23-5) in the first round. The Titans are making their 18th NCAA appearance.

The Grand Rapids Regional will also feature: Calvin University (25-3); Aurora University (Ill.) (22-9); Wittenberg University (Ohio) (23-4); Hope College (Mich.) (21-7); Washington University-St. Louis (Mo.) (29-5); and Millikin University (Ill.) (23-10).

Regional contests will be held Nov. 10-12, and the eight regional winners will advance to Pittsburgh, Pa., where the national quarterfinals, semifinals and Championship will be conducted Nov. 16-17 and 19.



