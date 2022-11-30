Four Tar Heels Named United Soccer Coaches All-Region

– Four players from the University of North Carolina Women’s soccer team were named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I All-Atlantic Team on Tuesday.

Tori Hansen and Sam Meza were named first-team all-region, while Avery Patterson was voted second-team and Ally Sentnor was selected third-team.

Meza earned second-team all-region honors last season while Hansen, Patterson and Sentnor are being recognized for the first time.

Hansen and Meza were both named First-Team All-ACC earlier this month after anchoring the UNC defense that posted a conference-low 0.62 goals against average. The Tar Heels Rank second in the Nation in total shutouts this season with 15.

Hansen led all Power Five conference Defenders with seven goals during the regular season and played 2,071 minutes. She played the full 90 minutes in 20 of 24 matches and has nearly doubled her total career minutes after seeing just 1,040 minutes on the pitch in the three previous seasons combined. She converted each of her four penalty kicks during the season and scored the game-winning goal at Duke and against Wake Forest.

Meza played in 16 games, making 15 starts, before being shut down due to injury. She recorded two goals and four assists in 913 minutes while playing a Lockdown midfield.

Patterson, an All-ACC second-team performer, leads the Tar Heels in goals (11), points (30) and is tied for the team lead in assists (8). She ranks among the top seven in the conference in each category. Patterson has registered a point in 14 games this season.

Sentnor, a First-Team All-ACC selection, ranks second on the team in goals (10) behind Patterson, but leads the Tar Heels with five game-winning scores. She made 20 starts in 23 games played, averaging 57 minutes per game. Sentnor has scored five goals through the first four NCAA Tournament matches.

North Carolina Returns to the pitch on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament Semifinal against Florida State. Kickoff is set for 6 pm on ESPNU.