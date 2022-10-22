Four Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Regular-Season Games to Appear on ESPN2/ESPNU

NEW ORLEANS – Four Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball games will appear on either ESPN2 or ESPNU during the 2022-23 regular season.

Three Sun Belt conference matchups will be part of wildcard appearances during the 2023 league slate. The game selections will be determined at a later date. The three wildcard windows are Saturday, January 7 [8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT, ESPNU]Thursday, January 12 [9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT, ESPN2] and Friday, February 24 [9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT, ESPN2]. The February 24 date marks the final day of the regular season.

ESPNU will also televise the non-conference matchup featuring South Alabama hosting Alabama on Tuesday, November 15 at 10 pm ET / 9 pm CT.

In addition, every conference game and home non-conference game for each men’s and women’s basketball program within the Sun Belt will air on ESPN+.

As part of the Sun Belt’s comprehensive media rights partnership with ESPN, which runs through the 2030-31 academic year, the Worldwide Leader in Sports will also broadcast the Championship games of the Sun Belt Men’s & Women’s Basketball Championships.

The Women’s basketball final will air on ESPNU [time TBD] on Monday, March 6. The men’s basketball Championship game will be broadcast on ESPN2 [time TBD] is Monday, March 6.

2022-23 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball ESPN2/ESPNU Regular-Season TV Schedule

Tuesday, November 15 – Alabama at South Alabama – 10 pm ET / 9 pm CT [ESPNU]Saturday, January 7 – Wildcard – 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT [ESPNU]Thursday, January 12 – Wildcard – 9 pm ET / 8 pm CT [ESPN2]Friday, February 24 – Wildcard – 9 pm ET / 8 pm CT [ESPN2]

Potential Matchups for ESPN2/ESPNU Wildcard Games

Saturday, January 7

App State at James Madison

Coastal Carolina at Marshall

Georgia State at Louisiana

Old Dominion at Georgia Southern

Texas State at South Alabama

Arkansas State at Troy

Southern Miss at ULM

Thursday, January 12

Georgia Southern at App State

Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion

Troy at Georgia State

James Madison at South Alabama

Southern Miss at Marshall

Louisiana at ULM

Texas State at Arkansas State

Friday, February 24

App State at Georgia Southern

Coastal Carolina at Troy

Georgia State at James Madison

Marshall at Old Dominion

Southern Miss at Texas State

Arkansas State at ULM

South Alabama at Louisiana

