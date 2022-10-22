Four Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Regular-Season Games to Appear on ESPN2/ESPNU
NEW ORLEANS – Four Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball games will appear on either ESPN2 or ESPNU during the 2022-23 regular season.
Three Sun Belt conference matchups will be part of wildcard appearances during the 2023 league slate. The game selections will be determined at a later date. The three wildcard windows are Saturday, January 7 [8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT, ESPNU]Thursday, January 12 [9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT, ESPN2] and Friday, February 24 [9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT, ESPN2]. The February 24 date marks the final day of the regular season.
ESPNU will also televise the non-conference matchup featuring South Alabama hosting Alabama on Tuesday, November 15 at 10 pm ET / 9 pm CT.
In addition, every conference game and home non-conference game for each men’s and women’s basketball program within the Sun Belt will air on ESPN+.
As part of the Sun Belt’s comprehensive media rights partnership with ESPN, which runs through the 2030-31 academic year, the Worldwide Leader in Sports will also broadcast the Championship games of the Sun Belt Men’s & Women’s Basketball Championships.
The Women’s basketball final will air on ESPNU [time TBD] on Monday, March 6. The men’s basketball Championship game will be broadcast on ESPN2 [time TBD] is Monday, March 6.
2022-23 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball ESPN2/ESPNU Regular-Season TV Schedule
Tuesday, November 15 – Alabama at South Alabama – 10 pm ET / 9 pm CT [ESPNU]Saturday, January 7 – Wildcard – 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT [ESPNU]Thursday, January 12 – Wildcard – 9 pm ET / 8 pm CT [ESPN2]Friday, February 24 – Wildcard – 9 pm ET / 8 pm CT [ESPN2]
Potential Matchups for ESPN2/ESPNU Wildcard Games
Saturday, January 7
App State at James Madison
Coastal Carolina at Marshall
Georgia State at Louisiana
Old Dominion at Georgia Southern
Texas State at South Alabama
Arkansas State at Troy
Southern Miss at ULM
Thursday, January 12
Georgia Southern at App State
Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion
Troy at Georgia State
James Madison at South Alabama
Southern Miss at Marshall
Louisiana at ULM
Texas State at Arkansas State
Friday, February 24
App State at Georgia Southern
Coastal Carolina at Troy
Georgia State at James Madison
Marshall at Old Dominion
Southern Miss at Texas State
Arkansas State at ULM
South Alabama at Louisiana