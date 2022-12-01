Four Students of Harriet Chung Performing Arts Star In Mirvish Productions’ Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

– Joseph’s Brothers and their wives, traditionally played by adult actors, will be played by children.

TORONTO, December 01, 2022–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On DECEMBER 11, 2022, Mirvish Productions’ will begin performances of a lavish new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Princess of Wales theatre. The production originally opened in London, England, and will be coming to Toronto for a limited North American Premiere engagement.

In this production, Joseph’s Brothers and their wives, traditionally played by adult actors, will be played by children. Sixteen Canadian child stars were selected to be included in the Toronto cast to play those roles. Among the chosen few will be four students of Harriet Chung Performing Arts (HCPA). Markham Resident Isaac Chan will play Joseph’s brother Benjamin as well as the role of Potiphar. Stouffville’s Lavinia Luk will play Benjamin’s wife. Richmond Hill’s Chloe Cheung will play Judah’s wife, and Evelyn Fu of Markham will play Gad’s Wife and Butler.

All four students received extensive musical theater performance training at HCPA from a very young age. Students from the school have gone on to star in numerous professional musical theater, film, and television productions. HCPA is artistically directed by award-winning artist Harriet Chung who has recently received numerous Awards for her portrayal of the titular character in the internationally acclaimed musical, Golden Lotus.

“It’s a chance of a lifetime for these young performers to be in a production of this significance at such a young age,” Chung said of her students in the cast. “They all worked so hard to get to where they are now. I’m so proud of and excited for each of them.”

Located in Stouffville, Ontario, HCPA teaches musical theater, singing, and dance classes throughout the year. In addition to its successful musical theater program, students of the school have received scholarships to attend the full-time program at the National Ballet School of Canada. Click Here For More Information About HCPA.

