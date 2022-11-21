Four-Star Wide Receiver Ejani Shakir Decommits From Penn State Football

Four-star wide receiver Ejani Shakir has decommitted from Penn State football’s Class of 2023, as announced by the high school student-athlete Sunday night. Shakir previously committed in May.

“First, I would like to thank Penn State, Coach Franklin, Coach Stubbs, and staff for taking their time to recruit and host me and my family to an amazing university,” Shakir wrote. “With that being said, I will be decommitting from Penn State University.”

247Sports’ composite rankings place the 6’0″, 175-pound Shakir as the country’s No. 53 wide receiver prospect and New Jersey’s sixth-best recruit.

With Shakir’s departure, the Nittany Lions’ recruiting class now boasts just one wide receiver commit: a four-star prospect Carmelo Taylor. Shakir isn’t the first wide receiver Recruit to rescind his verbal commitment, as three-star Yazeed Haynes also decommitted in July.

Penn State has experienced some difficulty with decommitments this year with seven players changing their minds. The 2021 and 2022 classes faced just six decommitments combined. Among the most notable decommits in this class are four-star quarterbacks Marcus Stokes and four-star defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker.

Despite the recruiting loss, the Nittany Lions’ class still ranks No. 14 in the Nation and comfortably sits above No. 15 South Carolina, according to 247Sports.