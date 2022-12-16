Four-Star Linebacker Kaveion Keys Flips To Penn State Football’s Class Of 2023

Walk in your class, take over your class.

Kaveion Keys, a four-star linebacker in the Class of 2023, announced his verbal commitment to Penn State football Friday morning at his high school. Keys is the 22nd Recruit to commit to the Nittany Lions this cycle and the second to flip allegiances this week, joining defensive lineman Mason Robinsonwho committed Tuesday.

Keys Originally committed to North Carolina in August, though, he decommitted on December 8. LBU’s newest prospect was heavily linked to Penn State throughout his recruitment process.

Clocking in at 6’3″ and 205 pounds, Keys plays linebacker and wide receiver at Varina High School.

The Richmond, Virginia, native is ranked as the fifth-best overall prospect in the state and the No. 15-best linebacker nationally, according to 247Sports.

Keys is the third linebacker to commit to Penn State’s Class of 2023, joining four-star Tony Rojas, who committed in Julyand four-star Ta’Mere Robinson, who also joined the Nittany Lions in July. Keys is also the 16th Recruit ranked four stars or higher to join the Nittany Lions’ group.

Following Keys’ announcement, James Franklin’s recruiting Haul Ranks 12th nationally, according to 247Sports, jumping Oregon. Penn State still trails Well. 7 overall Ohio State in the conference rankings.

For your first look at Keys, check out clips from his Hudl highlight reel.