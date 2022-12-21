Four-star linebacker announces decision between FSU, Virginia, and South Carolina

The opening day of the Early Signing Period is winding down and coming to a close. It’s been an eventful time for the Seminoles as they’ve landed commitments from three-star athlete Edwin Joseph and three-star Offensive lineman Chris Otto. The team did lose four-star defensive end pledge Keldric Faulk to Auburn on a flip.

READ MORE: Early Signing Period Tracker for the Florida State Seminoles

On Wednesday evening, four-star linebacker Kamren Robinson announced his decision to stick with his pledge to Virginia over flipping to Florida State or South Carolina

.

