Four-Star Kon Knueppel Schedules Official Visit to Virginia Basketball

The Virginia basketball program will have an important visitor on Grounds when the Cavaliers host Duke on February 11th at John Paul Jones Arena. Kon Knueppela four-star recruit from the class of 2024, has scheduled an official visit to UVA for the weekend of February 10-12.

Knueppel, a 6’5″ small forward from Wisconsin Lutheran in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, picked up an offer from Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers on September 27th. One month later, he has scheduled an official visit to Charlottesville that just happens to coincide with what will likely be the most high-profile home game on UVA’s 2022-2023 basketball schedule against Duke.

