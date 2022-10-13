Four-star forward Sebastian Williams-Adams values ​​culture

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Sebastian Williams-Adams came onto the national scene this summer after impressing the 247Sports staff at the third session of the Nike EYBL Circuit. Since then, the 6-foot-7 sophomore combination forward out of Houston (Texas) has had a productive fall that has led him to secure an invite to USA Basketball’s October Minicamp.

“It was great to be around my peers who push me to be better,” Williams-Adams said. “I was just trying to work with them to make the USA team and enjoy the opportunity to play high-level basketball.”

Over the last month, Williams-Adams’ added a couple of new programs to his offer list. Houston and Kansas State both offered after watching him workout with his high school in September. He also took an unofficial visit to Texas A&M as the Aggies extended an offer to close out the grassroots season back in July.

Williams-Adams discussed each offer with 247Sports:

Houston: “It felt great to get the offer because the school is in my city. There is nothing like playing in front of your home fans. They have done really great in March Madness so that will be a culture I would love to join.”

Kansas State: “They came to my practice and I got the offer from there. It was a great experience. I went into detail and asked my JL3 teammate RJ Jones what he liked about the program and he kept raving about it.”

Texas A&M: “I took an Unofficial visit there and went to the football game where they lost to Appalachian State. That was a low point but I did enjoy my visit there. Their culture there stands out. Everybody is committed and it was easy to see through the practice they showcased for us. The players were really going at it.”

With a fall Unofficial visit completed, Williams-Adams’ will lock in on the culture of each program he visits from here on out.

“If the culture is amazing, that means I can buy into a program,” Williams-Adams says. “At my high school, our Coach completely changed our culture and now we are a winning program. Things like that is what I look for in a school.”

Rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports, Williams-Adams is ranked No. 31 overall in the Class of 2025 Top75 Player Rankings.