Four-Star Elijah Gertrude Commits to Virginia Basketball

Elijah Gertrude is officially a Cavalier.

At long last, UVA has picked up a second verbal commitment in the recruiting class of 2023 as four-star shooting guard Elijah Gertrude announced his commitment to the Virginia men’s basketball program on Wednesday afternoon.

Gertrude, a 6’3″ shooting guard from Jersey City, New Jersey, chose the Cavaliers over Kansas, Seton Hall, St. John’s, and Rutgers. He is rated the No. 36 overall prospect in the class of 2023 by 247Sports, as well as the No. 3 shooting guard in the country and the No. 5 player in the state of New Jersey.

