Four-star defensive lineman from Georgia commits to Clemson football

Champ Thompson, son of a former NFL player, will be coached by a former NFL player.

Thompson, a four-star defensive lineman, committed to Clemson on Saturday night following an Elite Junior Day visit to the school.

The son of former Atlanta Falcons Offensive tackle Michael Thompson, Champ will be coached by former Clemson and pro standout Nick Eason, who played in the NFL for 11 seasons and made two Super Bowl Appearances with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Champ Thompson, a 6-foot-3, 275-pounder out of Meadowbrook High School in Norcross, Georgia, chose the Tigers over six other finalists: Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami, Ole Miss and Penn State.

“Recruitment is 100% closed,” Thompson posted on his Twitter account late Saturday night.

He also had offers from Alabama, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon and Virginia Tech, among others.

A top-300 national prospect according to the 247Sports composite rating, Thompson is ranked as the 34th-best prospect in the state of Georgia and the No. 25 defensive linemen.

Thompson is Clemson’s fourth commitment from a member of the 2024 class, joining three other four-star players: tight end Christian Bentancur, cornerback Tavoy Feagin and kicker Nolan Hauser.