Four-Star Davin Cosby Commits to Alabama Basketball

Alabama added a third player to its 2023 recruiting class on Saturday with the commitment of four-star Davin Cosby.

Cosby, a native of Richmond, Va., is ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 114 players in the 2023 class according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He also ranks as the No. 16 shooting guards in the class.

Cosby stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs right around 180 pounds. One of his best attributes as an Offensive player is his shooting ability, which will Blend well with head Coach Nate Oats’ three-point-happy Offensive scheme.

