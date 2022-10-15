Four-Star Class of 2023 Safety RJ Jones Commits to UCLA Football

The Bruins have a new headliner for their upcoming recruiting class.

Class of 2023 safety RJ Jones has committed to UCLA football, he announced Friday on Instagram. Jones had previously been committed to Cal since February, but he reopened his recruitment on Aug. 18 – right after the Bruins officially entered the race.

News of UCLA’s offer did not come out until Aug. 1, and the Bruins have been pushing hard for him ever since.

Jones also had offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, BYU, Colorado, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, New Mexico, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, USC, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Washington, although all of those offers came in before he even committed to the Golden Bears.

