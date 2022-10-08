Four-star basketball prospect Olivia Anderson gives the Washington Huskies a verbal commitment for the 2023 class

Tim Ravet has only been on the job a couple of months as the Ellensbug High School girls basketball coach.

But he knows talent when he sees it.

And he now has a Pacific-12 Conference commit in his program in senior Olivia Anderson, a 6-foot-6 wing player who gave the Washington Huskies a verbal pledge on Thursday.

The Huskies were one of three Pac-12 teams to offer her. Utah and Colorado were the other two in on the four-start prospect. Also, Michigan in the Big Ten was part of the summer surge of Scholarship offers.

“She’s put so much time into summer ball and playing on the circuit,” Ravet said. “She got looks by a lot of people.”

Ravet noted a couple of weeks ago, Anderson was getting serious about the Huskies. And last week, she made a visit to Montlake – and then decided to announce her commitment Thursday.

After a frustrating early part of the 2021-22 season, Anderson was a big contributor down the stretch as undefeated Ellensburg went on to win the Class 2A championship.

“Just the circumstance of being hurt, and growing at an early age so fast – she will fall into playing within her body,” Ravet said. “Her ceiling this year, and in college is high – she’s got all the pieces.

“She is legit. She really is.”