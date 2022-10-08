Four-star basketball prospect Olivia Anderson gives the Washington Huskies a verbal commitment for the 2023 class

Tim Ravet has only been on the job a couple of months as the Ellensbug High School girls basketball coach.

But he knows talent when he sees it.

And he now has a Pacific-12 Conference commit in his program in senior Olivia Anderson, a 6-foot-6 wing player who gave the Washington Huskies a verbal pledge on Thursday.

The Huskies were one of three Pac-12 teams to offer her. Utah and Colorado were the other two in on the four-start prospect. Also, Michigan in the Big Ten was part of the summer surge of Scholarship offers.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button