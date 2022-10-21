Four-star 7-footer Youssouf Singare commits to UConn men’s basketball

Dan Hurley and UConn men’s basketball have been hot on the recruiting trail with a second commitment in the past week as Youssouf Singare, a center out of Our Savior Lutheran in The Bronx, NY, announced his pledge to the Huskies on Wednesday.

The 7-foot big man picked UConn over Providence and Seton Hall and will join Jaylin Stewart, who gave his verbal commitment on Sept. 16. He is ranked No. 120 by 247 Sports as a four-star recruit, and a three-star player on Rivals.

Singare is now part of a five-man Class of 2023 with a quartet of four-star players, three of which are top-100 recruits by both Rivals and 247 in Stewart, Stephon Castle, and Solomon Ball. Wing Jayden Ross fills out the top-five class, according to both 247 and Rivals.

GRID UPDATE UConn secures their fifth commit of the 2023 class in 7-footer Youssouf Singare. There are now -2 Scholarships for the 2023-2024 season. With that, Dan Hurley has officially broken the grid. pic.twitter.com/ly3KcCYXL2 — tcf15 (@tcf_15) September 21, 2022

Prior to Singare’s commitment, Hurley and the Huskies already boasted the No. 4 recruiting class in the country for 2023, trailing just Kentucky, Michigan State and Duke. With the addition of the size and athleticism of Singare, a great recruiting class just got even better.

His grassroots Coach told Adam Zagoria that he possesses a high level of athleticism and can run the floor well, with rim protection as a strength. Singare’s arrival at UConn would continue a long and proud lineage of Huskies from the Big Apple.