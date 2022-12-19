Four-Star 2024 SG Jamari Phillips commits to Arizona Basketball

Playing host this weekend in their marquee Showdown with No. 6 Tennessee, Arizona Basketball has received a commitment from 2024 SG, Jamari Phillips.

Things are heating up for Arizona Basketball, and as Tommy Lloyd still gets acclimated to the Ol’ Southwest, he is continuing to make an impact along the recruiting trail.

Making news on Sunday evening after playing host to 2024 Top 30 Recruit Jamari Phillips, the four-star shooting guard announced his commitment to Arizona.

Announcing his choice via Tipton Edits, Jamari picked the Wildcats despite receiving interest from Arizona State, Illinois, Kansas, and Louisville among several others as well.

Hailing from Modesto Christian and standing 6-feet-3-inches, Jamari Phillips is the first commitment for Arizona Basketball for the class of 2024.

As Tommy Lloyd continues to build his reputation as a head coach in college basketball, more players are becoming aware of what is brewing in Tucson.

The Wildcats have one of the best offenses in college basketball, so naturally, you are starting to see several talented players seriously looking at the Wildcats again.

Becoming the first commitment in the recruiting class for 2024, Jamari is certainly a big one to add if you are the Wildcats! Overall, he is considered to be one of the best players in the country as he hails from Modesto Christian in Northern California.

Joining Arizona, Jamari is a Talented combo guard known for his shooting ability, and even though he is a bit smaller in stature, you figure that Phillips will continue to fill out and should likely be a two-guard for the Cats once he comes to Tucson.

Arizona is making great progress in the recruiting class for 2023 and 2024, and with Jamari Phillips on board, Tommy and the Wildcats have made a huge splash! Just take a look at Arizona’s latest commitment!

