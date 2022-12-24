Four-star 2024 QB Mabrey Mettauer commits to Wisconsin football

Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers Landed a pair of significant commitments from Amare Snowden and Trech Kekahuna on Early Signing Day, helping bolster the 2023 recruiting class.

While Fickell noted that he is not done adding players along the Offensive and defensive lines in the 2023 cycle, that didn’t stop the coaching staff from getting a headstart on their 2024 class.

On Saturday, Wisconsin landed a major commitment from 2024 four-star Mabrey Mettauer, one of the top quarterbacks in the country, for his grade.

