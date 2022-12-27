Four-star 2024 cornerback Jaylen Thompson commits to Michigan State football

Michigan State football just signed 15 players from the Class of 2023 last week, but the Spartans are already hard at work in bringing in another Talented recruiting class for 2024.

On Tuesday, 2024 four-star Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale High School cornerback Jaylen Thompson gave a verbal pledge to Michigan State while competing in the Supermax 100 Midwest Invitational football camp in Detroit.

Thompson chose the Spartans among 16 NCAA Div. I Scholarship offers. The 6-foot, 173-pounder had a Final Five of Michigan State, Nebraska, Kentucky, Auburn and Michigan, with Tennessee also being heavily involved in this recruitment.

Thompson is ranked No. 258 overall, the No. 23 cornerback and the No. 4 player from the state of Tennessee in the 2024 class by the 247Sports Composite rankings. Michigan State secondary Coach Harlon Barnett was MSU’s primary recruiter in this battle.

The Spartans are off to a strong start to the 2024 recruiting cycle, with now three four-star prospects committed in the class. This past July, four-star River Rouge (Mich.) High School wide receiver Nick Marsh became MSU’s first commit in the ’24 class. That was followed by a commitment from four-star Westland Hialeah (Fla.) High School cornerback Jamari Howard in September.

Prior to Thompson’s commitment, Michigan State’s 2024 class ranked No. 16 in the country and fourth in the Big Ten.

Michigan State Verbal Commitments, Class of 2024