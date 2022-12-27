Four-star 2024 cornerback Jaylen Thompson commits to Michigan State football

Michigan State football just signed 15 players from the Class of 2023 last week, but the Spartans are already hard at work in bringing in another Talented recruiting class for 2024.

On Tuesday, 2024 four-star Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale High School cornerback Jaylen Thompson gave a verbal pledge to Michigan State while competing in the Supermax 100 Midwest Invitational football camp in Detroit.

Thompson chose the Spartans among 16 NCAA Div. I Scholarship offers. The 6-foot, 173-pounder had a Final Five of Michigan State, Nebraska, Kentucky, Auburn and Michigan, with Tennessee also being heavily involved in this recruitment.

