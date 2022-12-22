Four Spartans Named United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Michigan State Women’s soccer Landed a program-record four student-athletes on the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America teams, the organization announced.

Senior goalkeeper Lauren Kozal and senior forward Lauren DeBeau each Landed first-team accolades, Graduate defender Ruby Diodati earned a spot on the organization’s second team, and junior midfielder Justina Gaynor Secured third-team recognition. The Green & White garnered Scholar All-America Accolades from United Soccer Coaches for just the third season in program history and amassed multiple honors in the same season for the first time since 2003.

Kozal became the first repeat Scholar All-American in MSU history, notching First Team recognition in back-to-back years. The Ada, Michigan, native earned a 3.85 GPA while Pursuing her Master’s in Sport Coaching, Leadership and Administration while navigating the most successful season between the posts in Spartan history. Kozal was named a First Team All-Big Ten honoree and hauled in the conference’s Goalkeeper of the Year Award for the second straight season. United Soccer Coaches named Kozal as a semifinalist for the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy, the only goalkeeper on the 15-member list.

DeBeau, a native of Shelby Township, Michigan, garnered her first recognition as a United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American, becoming the fourth individual athlete to do so. Her First-Team recognition comes on the heels of a lauded 2022 campaign, as the Spartan senior earned Big Ten Forward of the Year recognition in addition to a placement on the All-Big Ten First Team. The standout striker owns a 3.52 GPA, currently studying Human Capital and Society.

After landing First Team CSC Academic All-America honors earlier this season, Diodati garnered her first selection as a United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American. The Mendon, Massachusetts, native impressed in her first season on the Banks of the Red Cedar, leading one of the nation’s premier defenses and the best defense in the Big Ten Conference in terms of goals-against average (0.646). The reigning Big Ten Defender of the Year, Diodati booked a 3.95 GPA while earning a Master’s in Global Health.

Gaynor secured a spot on the Third Team, earning her second academic honors of the 2022 season after landing a spot as a CSC Academic All-District selection earlier this year. The Shelby Township, Michigan, native anchored the midfield for the Green & White during their record-setting season, placing fourth on the team with a quartet of goals, culminating in an All-Big Ten First Team selection per the league’s coaches. Gaynor owns a 3.91 GPA and is earning her Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology at Michigan State.

