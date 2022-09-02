Four Spartans Grab Goals in Rout of Dartmouth

Next Game: at Arkansas 9/4/2022 | 1 pm ET Sept. 04 (Sun) / 1 pm ET at Arkansas

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Riding a dominant effort by the front line, Michigan State Women’s soccer drove past the Dartmouth Big Green in a 4-1 contest on Thursday night at DeMartin Stadium, in the opening game of a doubleheader with the Spartan men’s team. The event’s attendance of 2,534 marks the first sellout of the season for both MSU soccer programs.

The Michigan State women improve to 4-0-1 overall on the season, marking the best start for an MSU team since the 2018 Squad logged an identical record through the first five contests of the season. In defeat, Dartmouth suffers its first loss of the year and falls to 2-1.

In the box score, junior forward Ranya Senhaji led the way with three total points split between a second-half goal followed by an assist later in the period. In addition to Senhaji, senior forward Camryn Evans sophomore forward Jordyn Wickes and Graduate defender Ruby Diodati each booked one goal apiece, while senior defender Bria Schrotenboer and freshman midfielder Emerson Sargent tallied assists.

MSU amassed a dominant 23-6 margin in shots attempted and built up a 6-1 edge in corner kicks. The Spartans logged their second-most shots on goal through this point in the season, chronicling 13 booted balls on target compared to Dartmouth’s two. The Green & White now own a domineering 49-8 edge over their opponents in terms of shots on goal this season.

Wickes and Diodati each placed shots on target in the early going, but solid saves by the Dartmouth keeper kept the game deadlocked through the first 24 minutes. A handball by a Big Green player inside the penalty area culminated in a penalty kick attempt for Diodati in the 25th minute, which found the bottom right corner of the net for MSU’s only score of the first half. Three more Spartan shots on goal landed in the keeper’s hands, and MSU carried a 1-0 lead into the break.

The Green & White took a dominant Offensive approach in the second stanza, with Schrotenboer finding Evans in the 63rd minute for a right-footed score that zipped into the bottom left corner of the net. With MSU leading 2-0, the Spartans doubled down and scored their third goal of the game less than 10 minutes later. Senhaji snagged a slick pass from Sargeant in the 72nd minute and placed it past the keeper into the bottom left corner of the goal. Wickes followed six minutes later with her Senhaji-assisted goal to ice MSU’s scoring and build up a 4-0 lead. In the 83rd, Dartmouth’s Aspen Anderson found the back of the net on a feed from Dasa Hase that finalized the 4-1 result, marking the first goal yielded by the Spartan defense this season.

In goal, senior Lauren Kozal played the full 90 minutes and notched one save while allowing one goal. The Big Green utilized a two-keeper tandem, with Charlotte Cyr starting the contest and playing into the 82nd minute with seven saves and four scores allowed before being relieved by Emily Hardy, who played the remainder of the game and tallied one save.

POSTGAME QUOTES

MICHIGAN STATE QUOTES

Head Coach Jeff Hosler

On MSU’s performance against Dartmouth…

“We did a good job controlling tempo, especially in the first half. I felt like we had a lot of good moments, and I think that we were really strong in our creativity. Some of our pieces had numerous combinations. We had some good Moments in the first half, but in the second half, especially during that 10-minute stretch where we scored those three goals, those were all really special goals. It was good for us to have Ranya (Senhaji) break out. She looked like she was playing more in form this match than any other. For Jordyn (Wickes) to find the back of the net, that’s huge from a confidence standpoint. I’m thrilled with the way we moved the ball, created chances and capitalized, but it’s going to stay with me that we switched off and conceded a goal.”

SCORING SUMMARY

25′ – Dartmouth’s Grace Faulkner committed a handball inside the Big Green penalty area, leading to an MSU penalty kick attempt. Diodati took the shot for the Spartans and found the bottom right corner of the net for a PK score. MSU 1, DART 0

63′ – Schrotenboer moved the ball around the pitch to a waiting Evans on the left edge of the penalty arc. Evans sent a right-footed ball past the keeper’s glove into the lower left corner of the goal. MSU 2, DART 0

72′ – A smooth pass from Sargeant to Senhaji saw the junior forward attempt a powerful right-footed blast from two yards outside the center of the penalty arc. The ball careened past the Big Green keeper into the left side of the goal. MSU 3, DART 0

78′ – Senhaji’s pass found Wickes, whose right-footed shot from 25 yards out on the right side of the field sailed into the bottom left corner of the goal for the final Spartan score. MSU 4, DART 0

83′ – Hase worked herself free and found a trailing Anderson, who sent a right-footed shot into the bottom center portion of the goal. MSU 4, DART 1

UP NEXT

Michigan State Women’s soccer hits the road and heads south for a one-off fixture with Southeastern Conference challenger and 11th-ranked Arkansas on Sunday, Sept. 4, in a 1 p.m. (ET) game at Razorback Field.

