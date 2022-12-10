Four Soccer Rams Named to CSC Academic All-District Team

2022 Academic All-District® Women’s Soccer Team | 2022 Academic All-District® Men’s Soccer Team

Bronx, NY – (November 16, 2022) – The 2022 Academic All-District® Men’s and Women’s Soccer Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, were announced today and recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA — for each gender.

Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in early December. The CSC Academic All-District® teams include the student-athletes listed on the following pages.

Among those Academic All-District® honorees are Kristen Cocozza from the Fordham Women’s soccer team and Florian Deletioglu , Conrado Duhour and Jack Sluys from the Fordham men’s soccer team.

Cocozza, a team co-captain, is a Marketing major with a 3.60 GPA. After starting all 17 games this season, she finished as Fordham’s leading scorer with four goals and two assists for ten points, while also netting a pair of game-winning goals. A three-year member of the Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll, Cocozza has appeared in 63 career games for the Rams, starting 57 and posting nine goals and four assists.

A three-year starter, Deletioglu is a Finance major with a 3.90 GPA. He appeared in all 16 games for the Rams in 2022, making 13 starts. He set career-highs in assists (4) and points (10) this season to go with three goals. In the classroom, he is a two-year member of the Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Duhour, a team tri-captain, is a Business Administration major with a 3.73 GPA. He was a mainstay on the Rams’ backline, starting all 16 games and playing all but 83 seconds all season long. Offensively, he had one assist on the year, while helping the Rams record three shutouts. In the classroom, he is a two-year member of the Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Sluys earns his second Academic All-District selection of his career, having also earned the Honor in the spring 2021 season. A Business Administration major with a 3.67 GPA, he is currently studying Applied Stats & Decision Making in Graduate school. Sluys started all 16 games in 2022, netting one goal and played all but eight minutes all year. For his career, he is a four-year member of the Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and moved into second place on Fordham’s all-time games played list with 82 and third in games started with 79.